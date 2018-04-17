JJ Watt sends warm wishes for former FLOTUS Barbara Bush

HOUSTON — As if we need another reason to love JJ Watt, him being a great big old teddy bear with the kindest words just adds to the list.

But the words were heartfelt and well-deserved for our former First Lady Barbara Bush, who is facing health challenges at the moment.

The Houston Texans player spoke about his love for the Bush family, and how they have always supportive of him and welcomed him with open arms.

“She’s an incredible woman. Her and the entire family have been so kind to me since I’ve been here and working with her with the literacy, foundation and her working with me with my foundation, I just can’t speak enough to how highly I think of Barbara. My thoughts are with them at this time. She’s the best,” Watt said.

We agree.

Bush has opted for no more extensive medical treatments and would rather focus on comfort care during this time of her life.

Our well wishes to her and her amazing family. Take a look at Bush and her family through the years.