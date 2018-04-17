Murder suspects wanted after man shot outside home in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two possible murder suspects after a man was shot outside a home in the Pecan Park area.

Officers responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Keller Street around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 21. The victim was found shot to death behind the home.

Investigators said two men were seen running from the scene after shooting the victim. One suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask. The second suspect was shirtless, wore blue jeans, and was seen with blood on his hands. Both suspects left the neighborhood in a silver four-door vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous.