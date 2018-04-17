Precinct 4 deputy undergoes ‘successful’ surgery after being shot responding to disturbance call in Humble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas— The Harris County Precinct Four Deputy Constable's Office is investigating after one officer was shot and two more were injured after responding to a disturbance call.

Several deputies were responding to a call in the 12400 block of Saratoga Wood Lane when a man came outside of the home with a shotgun and started shooting at deputies.

Deputy Christopher Gaines was shot in his lower extremities and taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition. The Constable's Office updated that Gaines underwent a three-hour surgery, which was successful, and another was scheduled to begin early Tuesday afternoon. They asked the public for continued prayers.

Deputy Faniyi was struck in the head by a shotgun pellet. He was taken to a nearby hospital and received nine stitches. Deputy Monisoye Saniyi was not shot, but sustained injuries during the scuffle. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The gunman, who received 22 gunshot wounds, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman released a statement that read, in part:

“ I am very humbled and honored to work with these heroes who bravely stood together and not only protected a fallen deputy, but also, put down this suspect when he engaged them in a gun battle," said Herman.

Our Deputy that was shot and is stable condition at Hermann DT, is Deputy Christopher Gaines a 2 year Deputy with our office, assigned to our East District Patrol Division out of Humble. Please keep him in your Prayers ! — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 17, 2018