HOUSTON — Save water, go vegan! That is the message PETA is trying to convey by showering— yes, showering — on the streets in downtown Houston.

PETA says they are exposing meat and dairy industries as the nation's biggest water wasters. This bold demonstration includes a nearly nude body in a shower covered by only a banner.

Whether you're a meat-eater or not, there's no doubt this message was certainly an attention-getter.