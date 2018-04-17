Student chefs at Westside high school are cooking up change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Three young chefs at Westside High School are cooking up change!

"We're in a competition to make food that tastes really good but it's also healthy for the kids in school," sophomore Victoria Matson said.

Founded by healthy schools campaign, the competition challenges student chefs to whip up great tasting healthy and budget friendly school meals.

"They are competing regionally here within the Houston Independent School District, we have three high schools, seven teams competing, over 25 students involved," HISD Manager of Career Readiness Drew Thurman said.

The winners get a special prize— a free trip to Washington DC!

"It would mean alot to me because I haven't traveled outside of Texas and Louisiana," sophomore Felicity Whitney said.

To top that off, the winning dish will have their meal featured on the school menu in HISD next year. That means a dream come true for sophomore Cindy Pillado.

"It would mean the world to me, it means that I have students my age or around my age eating food that I made, that they enjoy," Pillado said.