Suspects found injured after back-to-back burglary attempts at Katy gun shop 

HOUSTON — Houston police responded to a second burglary attempt Tuesday morning at a local gun range within the last two days.

On Monday morning, investigators said the suspects crashed a U-Haul into the Full Armor Gun Range along the Katy Freeway but failed to get inside. The suspects left the scene empty-handed. It's unclear whether other locations were later targeted, police said.

Officers later spotted a tan-colored Buick spattered with bullet holes on the feeder road of the Katy Freeway around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators found three men suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Detectives learned the car was stolen a few days prior after running the vehicle's license plate number. Minutes later, officers received a call from an employee at the same gun range about the same crime.

"The overnight employee advised that the Buick that matched the description of that vehicle had backed up and tried to break into the business," an officer said.

According to police, the gun shop's security guard fired multiple rounds at the suspects as the men left the scene. The suspected vehicle crashed into a curb near a shopping center moments later.

The police department said two of the suspects are in stable condition and one is in critical.