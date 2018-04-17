Texas State University student government impeaches student body president over alleged racist Instagram posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — If at first you don't impeach— try, try again!

That's exactly what the student government at Texas State University in San Marcos has done. On Monday night, Student Body President and Baytown native Conner Clegg was finally impeached during the final meeting of the year.

"Connor Clegg is hereby removed from office," a student government supreme court justice announced to roaring cheers and applause from students gathered for the event.

After a turbulent week of protests and student sit-ins on campus, this time enough student government members showed up to carry out a formal trial and vote for impeachment of Clegg.

The impeachment comes after Clegg was accused of racist posts on social media making fun of the Asian community and Catholic nuns.

After two prior failed attempts at impeachment, the student government body heard testimony then voted Clegg guilty as charged.

Last week, the student government failed to form a quorum for an official meeting, so the impeachment proceedings were dismissed— to the chagrin of angry protesters who showed up to see Clegg impeached on April 11.

School officials now say Clegg has three business days to appeal his impeachment to a higher power: the dean of students, the vice president of student affairs, and to the university president herself.

Given the powder keg of controversy the campus has endured this semester over the Clegg scandal, it's likely a long shot Clegg will be able to prevent his removal from office.

And now as the senior prepares to graduate, it looks like Clegg's life lesson final exam came about a month early.