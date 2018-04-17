Trae Tha Truth kicked off Rockets playoffs with free pre-game concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Houston Rockets are looking ahead to game two of their playoff series after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 104 -101 in game one.

James harden had another big night scoring 44 points. "Another day for James. He's done it all year,” said Coach D’Antoni.

Clint Capela impressed fans by finishing with a playoff career high of 24 points along with 10 rebounds and 3 blocks.

"He was sitting at the kids table at the wedding for a long time. Now he's giving toasts with the guys. He's matured a lot,” said D’Antoni. "He's developed he listens and he works his but off every single day and it shows,” added James Harden

The Rockets have won their playoff opener in three of the past four years and went on to the next round each of those three times. Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth thinks that's a sign and says the rockets will win it all. "The Houston Rockets are in the playoffs, and they are going to win I’m calling it ahead of time remember this interview at this date,” said Trae Tha Truth.

Trae Tha Truth is a big supporter of all things Houston. He helped the Rockets kickoff their playoff run with a free pre-game concert outside of the Toyota Center. “Right now, it's just motivation for the city and the city needs it,” Trae Tha Truth added.

As the rockets say "That's 1 down in H-Town”

RT to congratulate the squad on a big Game 1 WIN! #RunAsOne 🤘 pic.twitter.com/lmetNSzCnz — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 16, 2018

Game 2 against the Timberwolves is Wednesday night at 8:30 at the Toyota Center.