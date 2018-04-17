NASA announces quiet supersonic research flights in Galveston

HOUSTON— NASA held a press conference Tuesday to announce plans to conduct a series of supersonic technology research flights over the Galveston in support of the agency’s Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

The flights, which will take off from nearby Ellington Airport, will take place in November 2018, and feature a NASA F/A-18 aircraft performing a series of supersonic dive maneuvers off the coast.

This will produce a sound that will mimic the predicted sound signatures of NASA’s recently announced Low Boom Flight Demonstration X-plane, or LBFD.

This flight campaign will help NASA determine the best way to collect community response data for future supersonic flights, once NASA’s LBFD aircraft is ready to fly.