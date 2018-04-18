1 person seriously injured after crash with drunken driver in NW Houston, deputies say 

HOUSTON — A suspected drunken driver was arrested over the weekend after smashing into another vehicle in the Spring Cypress area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Officers responded Sunday to the 10100 block of Louetta Road where witnesses claim the suspect ran a red light. Investigators said the suspect crashed into another vehicle, causing the second driver to be seriously injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Easton Hohensee, 26. He is charged with intoxication assault with a motor vehicle.

According to deputies, Hohensee showed several signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test.

Hohensee was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $5,000.