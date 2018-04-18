$5,000 reward offered for three men wanted after home burglary in Fourth Ward

HOUSTON — Houston police released images Wednesday showing three possible burglary suspects after a home was targeted in the Fourth Ward area.

The suspects broke into the residence in the 1000 block of Robin Street around 7 a.m. on March 19. Investigators said the men broke a back window in order to get into the home. The victim claims nearly $25,000 in various jewelry — including several expensive watches — were stolen.

The following images were taken from surveillance video captured during the incident.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.