Barbara Bush remembered at her favorite Houston restaurants

HOUSTON — Former First Lady Barbara Bush touched the hearts of many around the world, especially the hearts of local Houstonians.

The Bushes were known to paint the town, attending many Houston events like the Superbowl and the World Series or simply grabbing a bite to eat at their favorite hot spots.

The couple would frequent Houston hot spots such as The Original Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant on Navigation, Molina's Mexican Cantina, The Palm Steakhouse, and The Original Fuzzy's Pizza on Antoine Boulevard.

On Wednesday, those restaurants look back on memories of Barbara Bush as staff cherish the moments that will last a lifetime.

The Bushs dined at Molina's Cantina for more than twenty years. They would treat the staff and servers like extended family instead of just workers. Lenora Mendoza was surprised when the former first lady asked to take a picture with her and personally mailed her a copy of the photo.

The Original Fuzzy's Pizza on Antoine Boulevard has a special George and Barbara Bush banquet room— in addition signature dishes named after the couple on its menu.

Pizza patrons at Fuzzy's paid homage to Mrs. Bush by wearing white pearls and enjoying a slice of the Barbara Bush pie.

The legacy of Mrs. Bush will continue to live in Houston.