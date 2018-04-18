HOUSTON — Each year for Record Store Day, our Craig Hlavaty visits an indie record store in the Houston area. This year he visited Sound Revolution, which has been selling records and music memorabilia for 42 years. See how the store began and go shopping with Craig.
Between the Lines: Craig visits Sound Revolution for Record Store Day
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits the candy store at RodeoHouston
-
Between the Lines: Craig tries the hottest crawfish in Houston
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to Froberg’s Farm in Alvin for strawberries
-
Between the Lines: Craig gets a makeover from the Houston Ballet
-
Between The Lines: Craig checks out SWEAT 1000 in the Heights
-
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes curling
-
Between the Lines: Craig takes aim at target practice
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to the RodeoHouston petting zoo
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes off-roading indoors
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to the Houston Boat Show
-
-
Craig Mack, “Flava in Ya Ear” rapper, dies at 46
-
Houston suspects found guilty of selling more than 30,000 prescriptions in pill mill operation at Gulfton clinic
-
Harvey looter sentenced to 20 years in prison