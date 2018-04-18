Beyoncé to award $100,000 in scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — After making history as the first black woman to headline Coachella, Beyoncé announced Monday she has expanded the scholarship program she launched last year.

During her two-hour performance on Saturday, the Houston native honored the legacy of historically black colleges by incorporating over 150 musicians and dancers— including a marching band and choir— into her set, which also included guest appearances from Jay Z, Solange and former Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Through her BeyGOOD Initiative, the superstar revealed Monday her new scholarship program, the Homecoming Scholars Award, previously the Formation Scholars Award program. Through this she will award $100,000 in scholarships to four historically black colleges and universities.

Xavier University and Wilberforce University in Ohio, Tuskegee University in Alabama, and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida will each receive a $25,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Each university will pick their finalists, but ultimately only one winner from each school will be chosen. Students must have a 3.5 GPA or better and be pursuing studies in literature, creative arts, African American studies, science, education, business, communications, social sciences, computer science or engineering.

Winning recipients will be announced this summer.