Bush Elementary School students have fond memories of former first lady’s many visits to their campus

HOUSTON — Former First Lady Barbara Bush left her mark on many places, but perhaps no place will feel her loss more deeply than the nation's first elementary school that bears her name.

"This is one of our favorite and most important places here at our school because this is the flag that flew over the White House when Mr. Bush was president," principal Theresa Rose said. "We are so fortunate that Mrs. Bush gave this to us and it has had a place of honor in our school for 26 years."

For the first 24 of those years, until her health began to fail, the former first lady never missed her annual date with the kids at Barbara Bush Elementary.

Alex Graf is in fifth grade. "I felt really touched when she would have the time to come read to us little kids and it felt super nice when she would come in with the biggest smiles ever."

Sofia Hitchings, another fifth grader, has fond memories, too. "Actually, in kindergarten, she came on my birthday and I was so excited so I wrote her a letter and she actually wrote me back."

Alex adds, "I guess she read it with kind of emotions cause she really loved us and wanted to show us that books are really fun to read."

When Sofia was in first grade, she was reading a book about ghosts. "It said there was ghosts at the White House. So I asked her if she ever saw any ghosts and she thought I said 'goats' and she said, 'yes I've seen some munching on the grass outside.'"

She answered all their questions, and the year they had a hero theme, one student asked who her hero was.

"Mrs. Bush said my hero is my husband, Mr. George Bush. He is the most honorable man I've ever met and he is my hero," remembers Rose. "And that just touched us all so much."

For the children here, she's quite the hero, too, and her literacy legacy will live on along with very special memories.

