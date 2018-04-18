Closing Comments: What era are we in? Philadelphia Starbucks arrest is complete BS!

HOUSTON — Oh, com'on! Isn't it 2018— not 1818? The recent incident involving two black men unjustly arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia has many speaking out against discrimination, including our own Grego.
