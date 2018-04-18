End of an era in Cuba as new president is elected whose last name is not Castro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAVANA, Cuba - For the first time in nearly 60 years, no one named Castro will be running Cuba. Members of the Cuban National Assembly are in the midst of electing a new president to replace Raul Castro, who replaced his brother, Fidel, 10 years ago.

When a mystery illness and a botched surgery forced Fidel Castro to step aside after 50 years at the helm of the communist country, lil' bro Raul said he would limit his own reign to just two 5-year terms.

Many Cubans speculated Raul Castro's daughter Mariela, or his son, Alejandro, would be the next two Castros to take power. But neither one is in the running. The current first vice president is the likely successor.

Miguel Diaz Canal says he believes in continuity and has promised to follow closely in the footsteps of both Castro brothers.

Raul will stay on as first secretary, a powerful position in the Cuban communist party. Government officials expect he will spend most of his time in his newly built house in Santiago De Cuba, where his brother is buried. He's stepping down as thousands of Cubans are still recovering from hurricane Irma, and relations with the United States are at their lowest point in decades. Cuba's next jefe will inherit these problems— and more.

It's tough to be El Presidente, but even some dictators eventually need to retire.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.