FM 523 closed due to chemical spill, Angelton ISD forced to divert students

ANGLETON, Texas— The Angleton Independent School District advised parents that roads leading to Angleton High School would be blocked due to a chemical spill Wednesday.

The chemical spill occured on FM 523, causing all roads affected by the spill to be closed.

AISD asked that all students enter the high school through Henderson Road and Stadium Drive until the spill is cleared.