HCCO: Hit-and-run driver tries to run away after hitting woman, parked car in NE Houston

HOUSTON — The alleged hit-and-run driver accused of striking a woman over the weekend in northwest Houston has been arrested, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

On Saturday, deputies responded to an area in the 11100 block of Huffmeister Road where a woman was hit and the driver tried to escape the crash on foot. Investigators were able to quickly detain the suspect, who was later identified as Ryan Miller, 23.

Witnesses claim Miller was causing a disturbance and was asked to leave. Officers said the suspect got into his car and ran over a woman — injuring the victim — before crashing into a parked vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the constable’s office.

Miller was charged with failure to stop and render aid. He has since been released from the Harris County Jail where his bond was set at $2,500.