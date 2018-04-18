× Katy ISD issues stranger danger alert after teen approached by man while walking to school

KATY, Texas— Katy Independent School District police are investigating after a teen claimed a man approached her while she was walking to school Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 21200 block of Kingsland at Provincial around 8:57 a.m.

The teen, who attends James E. Taylor High School, told officers that the man drove along the side of her and asked if she needed a ride. The teen told the man that she was walking to school. The man drove away and turned around at the end of the street and approached her again repeating his previous question.

The student quickly called her mother who stayed on the phone with her until she arrived at school.

The teen described the man as being 40 to 50 years old with slick black hair and gray facial hair. The man was wearing a black t-shirt and navy blue pants.

The vehicle was described as an older model beat up Tan Chevrolet pickup truck.

The incident is the second of its kind in Katy this month.

On Apr. 3, Memorial Parkway Junior High student told officers that a man tried to pick her up at the bus stop.