Masked duo robs auto parts store in northeast Houston at gunpoint, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two possible suspects after an auto parts store was robbed at gunpoint in the Eastex area.

The suspects allegedly robbed the store in the 2100 block of Little York Road around 8:41 p.m. on Feb. 4. Investigators said the men approached the employees while pointing handguns at them and demanded money from the cash register. Police said the duo then the location in a beige or light colored SUV in an unknown direction of travel.

The first suspect was wearing a black mask, gray jacket and black long shorts or black pants. The second suspect was wearing a black mask, gray hoodie and red shorts.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.