Navasota ISD: At least 25 students, 5 adults injured in crash involving multiple school buses

HOUSTON — At least 25 students and five adults have been transported to local hospitals after two Navasota ISD school buses were involved in a crash in northwest Houston, the school district said.

The accident happened on Highway 290 near Fairbanks Wednesday morning.

According to NISD, fifth-grade students from John C. Webb Elementary were traveling to Houston for a museum field trip when a dump truck rear ended one of the buses, forcing the vehicle to crash into the second bus in front of it.

The district said the students’ and staff injuries appear to be minor at this time.

Parents and guardians have been contacted or will be contacted soon by school personnel.

29 total transports from school bus accident on 290. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) April 18, 2018