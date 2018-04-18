Reward money doubled for new leads in 1991 Texas cold case that inspired Oscar-winning movie 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIDOR, Texas - Real life influences Hollywood filmmakers all the time.

The Oscar worthy movie, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is not a true story.

However, it was inspired by one in Texas 27 years ago. Now the movie may be inspiring new efforts to solve the murder of 34-year-old Kathy Page found dead in her car in Vidor, which sits about 100 miles southeast of Houston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is doubling the reward for info that helps solve the case. According to DPS officials, Page's car was staged to look like an accident, but her grieving father didn't buy it. James Fulton began a billboard campaign and he's kept it up for decades. He alleges she was murdered by her estranged husband who then bribed police to let him go.

Fulton hoped his billboards would draw attention to the police department's failure. They did catch the attention of Martin McDonagh, the man behind the movie, who was traveling across the country 20 years ago.

"On a bus trip across the southern states somewhere where I saw something very similar to what we see on our billboards," he said while promoting the movie. "I knew it was horrible enough and outrageous enough to be the seed of a story."

The reward has gone up to $6000. It's not coming down, and neither are the billboards.

