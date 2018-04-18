Suspicious man spotted on rooftop of church where Barbara Bush’s memorial service will be held, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A suspicious man was spotted on the roof of the church where former First Lady Barbara Bush's memorial service will be held, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to St. Martins Episcopal Church on Sage Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a church member, who was doing paper work, noticed the mysterious figure after looking out the window. She immediately alerted local police officers who were securing the church at time.

When officers arrived, the man allegedly told officers he was just exploring and then ran off.

After losing sight of the suspect, officers called for back up to search inside and around the church.

No one was found.

Fortunately, an officer was able to snap a photo of the suspect before he dashed away from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.