Tango Blast gang member with ties to Houston added to Texas 10 Must Wanted list, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials are searching for a documented Tango Blast gang member with ties to Houston, Austin and San Antonio. According to investigators, the suspect has been on the run since August 2017.

Paulo Sandilo Guillen, 31, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an up to $7,500 reward for information leading to his capture. He is wanted for a parole violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

In March 2010, Guillen was convicted in Travis County of aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation. Guillen’s criminal history also includes unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of prohibited weapons, and possession of marijuana.

The suspect’s last known address is in Austin.

Guillen is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has tattoos of a star on the right side of his head and on his lower right leg; “512” behind his right ear; “44” on his upper left cheek; a teardrop on his upper right cheek; and numerous other tattoos on his arms, neck, shoulders and chest.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. Last year, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods: