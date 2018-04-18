Texas education board’s latest vote gets good grades from community leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — During a press conference Tuesday, LULAC President Cuauhtemoc "Temo" Figueroa said, "Remembering our past, remembering our history, is vitally important for the success of our students and the success of all students here in Texas."

He and other local community leaders are giving the state board of education an A+! Last week the board approved a Mexican-American studies course called Ethnic Studies: An Overview of Americans of Mexican Descent. Some say this has been in the works for 170 years.

"It's a unique history," HISD board member Sergio Lira said. "A unique culture that started back in 1848 when it was created, when Tejas became Texas. So, from that moment on forward, the unique history needs to be preserved, needs to be honored and needs to be recognized."

The reality is advocates have been demanding this be part of the curriculum for about five years. "The fact that we`re recognizing the value of this at the state board of education, and the only state to do so, to bring this forward in this way speaks volumes about how we get it done in Texas," Chairwoman Donna Bahorich said.

This could be taught as a high school elective as soon as the 2019-20 school year. The Houston Independent School District developed the model for the state standard. The only mark against this is the title. Some believe the term Mexican-American should stay in the name. Some don't.

The education board could consider renaming the course at its June meeting. Regardless, this is still being considered a victory for Mexican-American students.

Bahorich says, "we want them to have the opportunity to take courses that particularly draw upon their history and culture as it relates to their part of the American story."

History being made— about history!

