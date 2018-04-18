Unhealthy for employees over 40 to work more than three days a week, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Get this, working fewer hours a week actually increases productivity!

According to a study done by researchers in Melbourne, working only three days a week is the best way to keep employees over 40 years old productive and less likely to feel burned out. The research showed working up to 25 hours a week has a positive increase in cognitive function. However, when employees exceed 25 hours a week, there is a negative impact on cognitive function.

It doesn't look like a three day work week is in our future, but we can dream!