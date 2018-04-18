VIDEO: Waiter shoved to floor as chuckling teens dine and ditch at local IHOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video Wednesday showing a group of young people chuckling and giggling as they skip out on their bill at a local IHOP.

According to police, the incident occurred at the IHOP located at 2515 Southwest Freeway on Jan. 11 at 3:35 p.m.

Surveillance video shows two women and a man get up from their table and walk out of the restaurant. Another man is left behind and caught by the waiter. The waiter motions for the man to stop and tries to prevent the man from leaving the store. Police say the man moves out of view of the camera and pushes the waiter to the ground before leaving the restaurant.

The group was last seen driving away in a white, four-door Dodge Dart.

The man accused of assaulting the waiter is in his late teens or possibly early 20s, about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 150 to 160 pounds, police said. The other two men and woman are around the same age and height but are a little thinner, according to investigators.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.