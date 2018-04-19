21-Year-old Houstonian goes viral with at home acne cure

HOUSTON -- One Houston Instagram user has the ultimate transformation post. Keirgan Pike, 21, battled with acne for years. Pike is a fitness blogger who recently shared her acne transformation with over 60 thousand of her Instagram followers.
#TransformationTuesday WELL...Never in a million years would I have thought I’d get to/have the balls to share this with +60k people... but here we are #levelup ☀️ I'm going to redo my YouTube video because I can't export it & found a better way to say what I wanted to anyway, but the overwhelming amount of DMs from yesterday's story makes me want to share sooner. I know what it feels like to be ashamed of your own skin. I started breaking out before all of my friends in middle school, and kept at it long after most of them stopped. I've taken Accutane twice, every antibiotic, every topical, diet change-- you name it, I’ve tried it. I didn't take pictures at the height of my inflammation, so this is the biggest change I have to show. My skin has hurt to the touch, or really just sitting there breathing. It's been an 9 month journey of tears & constant self encouragement between pictures, but here's what I did, and scroll for the products I used. Unsponsored & tbh, not price sensitive-- best investments I've ever made & my dermatologist & I are on a texting basis lol. (DM me if you’re looking for one. She’s the best) 1st pic little natty light, 2nd pic more light & steps 1-2 from AM routine💕 _____________________ 1) Stopped picking. I don't care if it's ready-- STOP. 2) Began experimenting with my diet-- I have an allergy to whey specifically, but small amounts are ok. Dairy is fine in general. 3) MOISTURIZE. Idc if your skin is oily. Hydrate it. Vitamin C infused stuff is great for healing scars and brightening skin overall. 4) STOP OVER EXFOLIATING. Your skin is an open wound, just at a smaller scale-- would you rub salt over a scrape on your elbow? 5) Stop wearing heavier makeup to to gym. Put some concealer on where you “need” it, put a (clean) hat on, head down, get to work. No one cares. 6) Prescription-- yes I’m sorry it’s not all natural. Working on it! (RETIN-A & 50mg Spironolactone ED) Scroll to see & wait for vid to explain more. ***I did everything else before I started the medicine & am slowly weening off. Saw improvement before starting medication. Coming off & still improving!***
Pike says she's been on a nine-month journey with her skin and has shed a lot of tears because of it. Now she's sharing her secret on how to get clear skin. She recommends the usual things you hear about having healthier skin, such as stop picking at your face, change up your diet, moisturize, don't over exfoliate and stop wearing heavy makeup to the gym.
On top of those remedies, she uses prescriptions Retin-A and 50mg Spironolactone e-d, but says she's working towards an all-natural routine.
Her overall message is, if you treat your body right and keep it simple, your skin will repay you.