All eyes on Houston as world prepares for final farewell to Barbara Bush

HOUSTON — The world spotlight is shining on Houston as so many lives touched by the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush are coming together to say their final goodbyes.

Past presidential couples— the Clintons and the Obamas— have been confirmed as guests joining First Lady Melania Trump for Saturday's funeral service.

Other world dignitaries are also expected.

The Bushes were such giants on the world stage, and now it seems the former first lady's funeral is shaping up to be the most high profile service ever held here in the Bayou City.

Under extremely tight security, the body of Barbara Bush remains at the George H. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home for family members and close friends to pay their personal respects.

Meanwhile, St. Martin's Church continues preparations to host the former first lady lying in repose on Friday and her funeral service on Saturday.

St. Martin's features a stained glass panel donated by the Bushes to the church with a special plaque acknowledging the gift from the Bush family.

Houston police are asking the public for patience with all the extra security measures and slow traffic conditions expected over the next few days.

As private visitation concludes this evening, Mrs. Bush will begin her final journey, being moved to St. Martin's Church where she will lie in repose for the public to pay their respects on Friday.

As the world prepares to bid farewell to the former first lady, so many Houstonians are anxious to show their appreciation for her service to our city and to our country.

Thank you, Mrs. Bush, for all the memories. You will be missed.