Burglars steal $30K in jewelry, clothes from Briar Forest home

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for two burglars that targeted a house in the Briar Forest subdivision.

According to police, two burglars broke into the home in the 10100 block of Briar Forest around 8:45 p.m. on Mar. 29.

The men broke a small window to gain access into the home, and stole $30,000 worth of jewelry and clothing.

Surveillance video captured the men leaving the home in a dark colored four door sedan in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit online.