Female activists arrested after trespassing on private property in Spring, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three female activists were detained Wednesday after trespassing on private property Wednesday in the Spring area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Carrot Road after reports the group protesting and blocking traffic.

The suspects were identified as Shelby Gibbs, 25, Victoria Botchett, 19, and Danielle Alexander. Investigators said the suspects went into a private business and tried to create a disturbance— and it wasn’t their first attempt at doing so. It wasn’t specified why the women were protesting the business.

Alexander was given a ticket and instructed to leave the property.

Gibbs and Botchett were charged with criminal trespassing, which is a class B misdemeanor. They were booked into the Harris County Jail where their bonds were set at $500 each.