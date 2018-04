Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- When former Houston Post writer Clifford Pugh heard the news that Former First Lady Barbara Bush had passed away he quickly ran to his attic to retrieve a jewel - a newspaper clipping from his 1992 interview with her in the White House.

"It's just fun to go back and it was 25 years ago and what you really realize is that she really has not changed as a person," said Pugh.

