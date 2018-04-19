Former NSA adviser HR McMaster’s elderly father has died– and Philly police say it’s ‘suspicious’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA — A mystery surrounding the death of the elderly father of former U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has authorities in Pennsylvania puzzled.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the 84-year-old H.R. McMaster Senior's death— and right now cops have classified his death as "suspicious."

The Senior McMaster died of blunt force trauma to the head. He passed away at this senior living community facility Cathedral Village in Philadelphia

The local health department first ruled the death an accident, but now investigators aren't so sure about that.

Certain staff members told the McMaster family that records were falsified pertaining to his death, and that amounts to a huge red flag for investigators.

Now police are working in tandem with the state attorney general's office to determine exactly what happened.

All this comes just as Gen. H.R. McMaster was replaced as President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser earlier this month, making a tough time even tougher.