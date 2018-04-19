× Harris County Clerk’s Office vandalized during ATM smash and grab, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after burglars tried to steal an ATM from inside the Harris County Clerk’s Office.

According to deputies, the incident occurred at the office at 701 Baker Rd. The burglars broke a glass door trying to gain entry into the building, but did not manage to take the ATM.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online .