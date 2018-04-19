Help prevent flooding! Houston launches Adopt a Storm Drain program 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's safe to say the flooding from Hurricane Harvey took a lot from the great city of Houston.

So, city officials are taking action to ease the burden as best they can.

The Bayou City, like many other cities across the country, is launching the Houston Adopt a Drain Initiative in an effort to keep storm waters flowing in the event of heavy rains.

It's easy to support! Log onto HoustonAdoptADrain.org. Next, pick one — or as many as you can manage — of the 115,000 drains in the city and start cleaning!

It's a dirty job, but somebody's got to do it! Question is how many residents will actually sign up for the repetitive and dirty chore?

But hey, if it helps even one street from flooding and saves homes from utter destruction, count us in!