Historic cemetery found at Fort Bend ISD construction site much bigger than officials anticipated

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Haunted history on the grounds of the future Fort Bend ISD-owned James Reese Career and Technical Center in Sugar Land. On Wednesday, officials reported they've found 79 unmarked graves— double of what was expected two weeks ago when developers stumbled upon the historic cemetery.

Archaeologists in partnership with the Texas Historical Commission are closely supervising the excavation process in order to help maintain the integrity of the land while excavators determine a perimeter of the cemetery.

After all the graves are recovered, workers will remove and examine the remains to determine burial times, sex and even their identification.

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre released a statement saying, " we are honored to be a part of this discovery, as it will inform our rich history of sugar land and fort bend county."

He also called it "a remarkable learning opportunity, not only for our students, but for our entire community."

Look at that! A building designed to give students opportunities for the future is getting a lesson from the past.