HPD: Car thieves lead police on high-speed chase down North Freeway

HOUSTON— Two men were arrested Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase in north Houston.

According to police, patrol officers spotted a car that was reported stolen two days ago driving down the N. Shepherd feeder road around 3 a.m. When the officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver sped away and merged onto the N. Sam Houston Pkwy entrance ramp.

Officers continued to pursue the driver from Ella to Fallbrook, then back to 45 North Freeway. The driver attempted to exit Little York from the freeway and crashed out at Dewalt Street.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and led police on a short foot chase before being detained.

The driver has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading. The passenger was charged with evading.