HPD: Houston man arrested after hiring hitman to kill woman, her parents and her boyfriend

Posted 8:28 PM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57PM, April 19, 2018

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a man accused of trying to hire a hitman, according to investigators on Thursday. Rajesh Bakshi, 54, allegedly tried to pay a professional killer to shoot a woman, her parents, and her boyfriend. However, the gun-for-hire turned out to be an undercover police officer. Watch the video for more details.