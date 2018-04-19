HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a man accused of trying to hire a hitman, according to investigators on Thursday. Rajesh Bakshi, 54, allegedly tried to pay a professional killer to shoot a woman, her parents, and her boyfriend. However, the gun-for-hire turned out to be an undercover police officer. Watch the video for more details.
HPD: Houston man arrested after hiring hitman to kill woman, her parents and her boyfriend
