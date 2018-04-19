× JJ Watt named to Time Magazine’s most influential people list

HOUSTON— Time Magazine announced its 15th annual list of most influential people and Houston fan favorite JJ Watt is on the list.

The full list and related tributes will appear in the Apr. 30 issue of TIME, and will be available on news stands Friday, Apr. 20.

The list recognizes the activism, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

“The TIME 100 is a list of the world’s most influential men and women, not it’s most powerful, though those are not mutually exclusive terms. While power is certain, influence is subtle. As much as this exercise chronicles the achievements of the past year, we also focus on figures whose influence is likely to grow, so we can look around the corner to see what is coming,” said TIME editors.

The full 2018 TIME list can be viewed online.