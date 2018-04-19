LA Fitness employees under fire after calling police on two black men, kicking them out of gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Just a few days after the Starbucks controversy in Philadelphia, a New Jersey LA Fitness gym is now receiving backlash after employees kicked out two black men and called the police on them.

Tshyrad Oates was at the gym using a guest pass with a friend who is a member. Both men checked in when they arrived, about half an hour later an employee came over to tell Oates he needed to leave for no reason. Oates reminded them he signed in with a guest pass and his friend was a member.

He took to Facebook and said, "He felt racially profiled and embarrassed by the harassment of this LA fitness employee in front of other members at the gym."

They continued their workout until two officers showed up to question them. They explained the situation and re-scanned the member tag to show Oate's friend was an active member.

They then went back to working out and then a manager came over and told them to leave and five more officers showed up. The incident resulted in the gym manager terminating his friend’s membership.

Oates told Facebook, "This LA fitness manager who refused to give us his reason for kicking us out, and refused to give us his name stated I was banned from the gym and my friend`s gym membership has been terminated effective immediately.”

Other gym members were troubled by the incident.

"It's really upsetting because I come here on a regular basis and I’ve been treated very well here have had no problems at all, so I' m actually kind of surprised that happened here it's obviously something that we wouldn't want to happen anywhere,” said one gym goer.

Another said, "It's all over the place. I mean that's the reality of the world that we live in I mean it’s unfortunate, but I know it’s everywhere.”

LA Fitness still has not released a comment.