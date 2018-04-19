Longtime Bush family photographer shares memories of Barbara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the past 25 years, one photographer's camera lens has been trained on the Bushes in College Station.

"These are just a few prints," photographer Chandler Arden shared.

And that's allowed Arden to get to know the Bush family in a special way.

"I go back to the family thing because they really treat any guest that they've had at their apartment up there as family," Arden said.

Arden says capturing the former first lady's personality through the lens was hardly a difficult feat.

"You can just see that look on her face and George Bush getting a laugh out of it as well," Arden pointed out.

But Arden says when it came to kids, Mrs. Bush especially showed great interest in every single child she met.

"Of all the people I can't believe that she can remember the one or two times that she's met my daughter, that I even have a daughter much less— how's she doing, what she's into," Arden revealed.

And Mrs. Bush loved taking her own pictures, too!

"She would stand right next to me and take photos, and I always thought 'man, she's got way better access than anybody else,'" Arden said laughing.

Sadly, the last time Arden photographed the former presidential couple together was a dinner and wine auction for the 41 Foundation held at the Bush Presidential Library last November.

Like so many Texans, Arden is saddened to see the great love story of the Bushes come to a close.