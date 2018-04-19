M.D. Anderson remembers Barbara Bush’s impact on hospital’s child cancer research program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Barbara Bush's legacy will most definitely be remembered at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

The Bush family dedicated so much time and money to cancer research for kids, the hospital named a wing after their daughter, Robin, who lost her battle to leukemia at only 3 years old. The Robin Bush Child and Adolescent Center was designed for young patients who see their physicians for checkups or get treatments allowing them to return home the same day.

Dr. Patrick Hu is the head of the cancer unit at M.D. Anderson and says Barbara Bush's spirit for the cause will be truly missed.

"She was always warm, funny and humorous person, but very committed, too," Hu said. "I think they always recognized that had their been the advances we have today, they may have never lost Robin."

The Bush family, especially Barbara Bush, was always at the forefront of cancer research and also a voice of support for the parents who were helping their kids fight cancer.

"The bushes have been involved with M.D. Anderson for decades actually. In the early 90s, after they left Washington DC, they came back to Houston. President and Mrs. Bush joined our board of visitors," Vice President of Development Pat Mulvey said. "We have worked with the Bushes over the years and raised millions and millions of dollars to benefit cancer research."

Many who worked alongside Mrs. Bush knew how important the cause was to her and have pledged to carry on her legacy to fight childhood cancer.