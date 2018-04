× HPD: Man killed by hit-and-run driver in south Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver that caused the death of a man in south Houston Wednesday.

According to police, the man was walking along Hwy 6 around 9:45 p.m. when he was hit by a silver or gray-colored car.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.