NewsFix in Space: NASA launches exoplanet hunter, most distant star discovered and more!

HOUSTON — And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us into orbit around the earth as NASA has launched via Space X a new satellite searching for life on other planets!

"Falcon 9 has successfully cleared the pad and is now on it's ascent with the TESS spacecraft," NASA Kennedy control center announced following the successful launch.

The satellite-- known as 'TESS,' or 'Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite'-- took off from Cape Canaveral.

It's on a two-year mission, but it could go on for years since the craft doesn't require fuel. TESS is actually replacing the Kepler spacecraft after it runs out of fuel.

NASA hopes TESS will hunt down thousands of new planets-- from frigid icy planets to bizarre places that rain rubies and sapphires to water-covered worlds-- and even those which could support life....well beyond our galaxy.

Now that's one heck of a star trek!

Meanwhile, astronomers using the Hubble telescope have made quite a far out discovery-- it's the most distant star ever observed!

The star-- named 'Icarus'-- is actually nine billion light years from earth.

In fact, Icarus is so far away it has never even been visible until now.

Astronomers say the reason they can see it now is the gravitational pull of a huge, neighboring galaxy cluster magnified the light of Icarus....allowing the Hubble to finally see it.

Talk about a star too far!

And finally.....what on earth are diamonds doing in the middle of a desert?!

Well, apparently diamonds also are falling out of the sky....after an astronomer discovered extraterrestrial diamonds in a meteorite found in the Nubian Desert of the northern Sudan.

But how did they get there?

Turns out.....the diamonds formed inside a long-lost planet billions of years ago in the early years of our solar system....according to a new scientific report.

That's definitely some classic rock!

Until next time, keep watching the skies....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!