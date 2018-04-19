PearlsForBarbara: Memorial grows at Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza in Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - As the stage is set at Houston City Hall to celebrate Barbara Bush's life, across the street at the Houston Public Library Downtown, in the plaza that bares her name, a memorial to Mrs. Bush's legacy is growing.

“We're standing on the Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza and the significance of this plaza gives us an opportunity to be able to commemorate the champion of literacy that Mrs. Bush was, her love of libraries, and so we're just excited to be able to celebrate her life and her legacy,” Asst. Dir. Nicole Robinson of the Houston Public Library said.

Folks stop in at the plaza to fill memory books with their recollections of how Barbara Bush left a lasting impact on the country.

One very common accessory, pearls, were visible at the event. It was even trending on Twitter Thursday with #PearlsforBarbara.

For a woman that knew the power reading could bring to a child's future, much will be written to celebrate the role she played. May 'America's Grandma' rest in peace.