Pet blessing, photos and adoptions this weekend at Bellaire United Methodist Church

HOUSTON — We can’t confirm whether all dogs go to heaven, but any pet can experience a blessed life here on Earth.

On Saturday, the Bellaire United Methodist Church is hosting its eighth annual Blessing of the Animals event from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s a fun, family and pet-friendly event, the public and people of all faiths are invited to bring their pets and have them blessed bu the church’s pastors. Better yet — it’s free to attend!

Professional photographer Nikky LaWell will provide a free commemorative photo of each pet for attendees to take home, compliments of Nikky LaWell Photography and Rover Oaks Pet Resort.

Attendees are welcome to come and go during the two-hour event and visit with a number of pet care experts and organizations including Faithful Paws, Natural Pawz, Rover Oaks Pet Resort, AniMeals on Wheels, and Mission K-9 Rescue, the local chapter of United States War Dogs Association.

Participants can also check out the adoptable pets being brought by Golden Beginnings Rescue, Westie & Scottie Rescue of Houston, Houston Cocker Spaniel Rescue, All Texas Dachshund Rescue, and Houston Pets Alive!

Millions of people around the world have their pets blessed during an annual blessing ceremony each year in celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

The service will begin with an opening prayer, homily and a group blessing by the pastors. Afterward, attendees’ pets can receive an individual blessing from Pastors Seann Duffin, Jim Love, and Trey Burns.

“God has blessed us with pets of all species, shapes and sizes. These pets are our constant companions and they provide us with unconditional love,” Pastor Duffin said. “We want the community to join us as we celebrate, honor and bless the wonderful pets we hold so dear.”

“This will be our eighth year to hold the event, and every year we see more people from the community come out to join us on this joyous occasion,” Associate Pastor Jim Love said. “We’re expecting over 200 people and their pets in attendance this year, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this special message with such a pet-loving community.”

Please remember that all pets should be friendly and either on a leash (dogs), in protective carriers (cats), cages (birds, small mammals), fish bowls, or terrariums (amphibians, reptiles).

For more information, contact Sean Duffin at 713-666-2167 orsduffin@bellaireumc.org. View the event on the church’s Facebook page or www.bellaireumc.org/bota.