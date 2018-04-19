President Trump jokes his marriage will never outlast Barbara and George H.W. Bush’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — President Trump may need a little help with his math.

During a news conference Wednesday with the Japanese Prime Minister, Trump sent his condolences to former President George H.W. Bush over the death of his wife Barbara, and poked fun at his own marriage track record while doing so.

"Melania and I send our prayers to Barbara’s husband of 73 years — I’ll never beat that record,” Trump said.

Hello, Mr. President! Of course, you won't make it to 73 years of marriage! You're already 71 years old and have been with Melania for 13 years. You do the math, President Trump would have to make it to 130 years old!

As for other things you've never thought you'd hear from a politician, Bernie Sanders is agreeing with Cardi B.

Yes, you heard that right!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared her two cents during an interview with GQ telling the magazine that "President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the real ‘Make America Great Again’ President, because if it wasn't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get social security."

FDR is "the real 'Make America Great Again' President because of it weren't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get Social Security." - @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/6FPjVRsKrF — SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) April 9, 2018

Sanders retweeted the message saying "Card B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen social security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity the deserve.”

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

He later tweeted a video calling for the attention to the importance of social security.

Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

It looks like Cardi B's is taking her "money moves" to the world of politics.