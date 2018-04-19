Stormy Daniels’ attacker sketch has internet blowing up, while ex-Playboy Playmate strikes settlement to tell-all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Talk about a stormy sketch!

Now that porn star Stormy Daniels has released a sketch of a man she says threatened her back in 2011, everyone wants to know.....just who is he?

Using the hashtag '#IDtheThug,' Daniels is offering $100,000 to find out!

Daniels claims the unidentified thug threatened her life over keeping quiet about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with then-businessman Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted....."A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

But the internet disagrees!

Conspiracy theorists think they know exactly who did it-- none other than New England Patriots QB Tom Brady!

Well, the resemblance is striking.

But others say....not so fast!

The sketch figure could easily be rock star Jon Bon Jovi!

Or.....maybe it's Billy Bush!

Then again, it also could be Matt Damon.

Or, some say the Force is strong with this one....as in 'Luke Skywalker.'

But actor Mark Hamill tweeted he has an alibi.

Others say the culprit is clearly the Mooch, as in former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

In any case, Daniels' attorney says they are likely to sue the president over his tweet this morning.

Meanwhile, ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal has reached a legal settlement with the media company-- AMI-- that owns the National Enquirer over rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump back in 2006.

The settlement means McDougal can now break her silence about her story.

.....Looks like those D.C. storms just keep on coming!