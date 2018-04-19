× Teen charged in fatal shooting of man whose body was found at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — Charges were filed Wednesday against a man police say fatally shot another man at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The shooting occurred at 9898 Forum Park Drive about 10:40 a.m. on November 21, 2017.

Antonio Hopkins-McGee, 19, is charged with murder. He is accused in the killing of Darren D. Young, 21.

HPD patrol officers and HFD paramedics responded to a shooting call at the apartment complex on Forum Park around 10:40 a.m. and found Young with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to family members and witnesses, Young left his residence about 9:30 a.m. to visit family, but never arrived.

Further investigation identified Hopkins-McGee as the suspect in the case. He was taken into custody without incident.

